As the Queen’s constant companion and supporter for more than 70 years, Prince Philip’s status as one of the most beloved and respected members of the royal family is undeniable. Getty

“I think Grandpa is incredible,” Princess Eugenie said during the documentary Our Queen at Ninety.

Actor Matt Smith, who played Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, recalled how Prince William had described his grandfather as “a legend” when they met.

Prince Harry paid very obvious tribute to Philip by adding his surname, Mountbatten, to baby son Archie’s full name.

With his recent hospitalisation, the royal family would have been reminded of how important and constant the 98-year-old duke’s presence has been in all their lives. Getty

Despite stepping away from royal duties in 2017, the duke has been renowned for his humour. In 2000, Prince Philip revealed he had “no desire whatsoever” to live to his 100th year. Only a few years earlier, in 1997, the Queen paid tribute to her husband, the man who has always been her rock.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I and his whole family, in this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know.”

The royal’s tribute to Price Philip comes after it was revealed Meghan Markle reportedly once gifted the Queen something so bizarre that it left her grandma-in-law in stitches.

Prince Harry paid very obvious tribute to Philip by adding his surname, Mountbatten, to baby son Archie’s full name. Getty

According to The Daily Star, Meghan gave Her Majesty a singing hamster back in 2017, which apparently caused the reigning monarch to “burst out laughing”.

A royal insider previously told the publication: “Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty.”

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!