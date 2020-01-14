Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the first royals to retreat from Palace life.

While the royal family is currently in chaos and struggling to sort out the next steps for the couple after their shock announcement that they wished to "step back" from their roles, they're not the first to relinquish their status.

There are a number of royals who have gone before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and given up their royal roles.

Prince Andrew

The second son of Queen Elizabeth withdrew from public life for “the foreseeable future” in light of his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

King Edward VIII

In December 1936, Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could wed Wallis Simpson. (Marrying a divorcée was forbidden by the Church of England, of which he was head at the time.)