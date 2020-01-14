WATCH: Footage emerges of 'sexy' Meghan Markle flipping burgers
While the royal family is currently in chaos and struggling to sort out the next steps for the couple after their shock announcement that they wished to "step back" from their roles, they're not the first to relinquish their status.
There are a number of royals who have gone before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and given up their royal roles.
Prince Andrew
The second son of Queen Elizabeth withdrew from public life for “the foreseeable future” in light of his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
King Edward VIII
In December 1936, Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could wed Wallis Simpson. (Marrying a divorcée was forbidden by the Church of England, of which he was head at the time.)
Edward VIII abdicated the throne in order to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson
Getty
Princess Ayako of Japan
When Princess Ayako married her college sweetheart in October 2018, who was a commoner, she had to relinquish her royal status.
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway
The daughter of Norway’s King Harald V relinquished her status of Her Royal Highness in 2002, as she wanted a more private and professional life.
Diana, Princess of Wales
When Diana divorced Prince Charles, she gave up her official designation as "Her Royal Highness," and along with it much of the royal protocol she'd had to follow during her marriage.
Diana lost her HRH title after her divorce from Prince Charles
Getty
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands
While the British royals commit to the responsibility of ruling until they die, monarchs around the world have passed down their power to the next generation, including Queen Beatrix who abdicated after 33 years on the throne.