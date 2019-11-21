It is no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't get along with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Getty

During their royal tour of Africa, Prince Harry admitted in their ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that the royal rift between the 'Fab Four' is alive and well, with the Duke of Sussex making the bombshell claims that he and his brother are "certainly on different paths at the moment".

An admittance of such internal turbulence is, again, unusual for a senior Royal family member, and according to sources has only increased ill feelings within the family - so much so - palace insiders say that the there has been no telecommunication between the Sussex's and the rest of the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle cradles baby Archie Harrison in South Africa. Getty

"There hasn’t been this complete 180," a source told PEOPLE magazine.

"Nothing has changed. They don’t speak, no one is checking in, no one is texting."

Meghan and Harry have been struggling with the onslaught of negative attention. Getty

Prince Harry's ill feelings towards Prince William wasn't the only revelation from the heartbreaking documentary, his wife Meghan Markle also detailed how she had been struggling with being a first-time mum amid all the media attention.

"Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. So you add [media attention] on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed … Not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through," Meghan told Harry's friend Tom Bradby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in South Africa. Getty

Meghan continued: "I'm not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle."