Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has gone into quarantine, after he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty

“It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague,” Karl said.

“I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.

“I have to expressly praise the Austrian authorities because they act with measure and aim. Panic mood is not appropriate,” he added.

Karl’s diagnosis comes after Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia recently underwent testing following the queen's meeting with the Minister of Equality Irene Montero, who tested positive.

A statement released by the royal couple at the time confirmed they were being tested as a “preventive measure”, which was recommended by health authorities.

The King and Queen were later found to have tested negative for the virus.

With the Coronavirus pandemic seemingly worsening, royals across the globe are now taking extreme action to protect their safety, with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth recently cancelling a visit to Cheshire and Camden.

A statement issued from Buckingham Palace confirmed that changes had been made to Her Majesty’s diary as a result of the “current circumstances”.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled.

"Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice,” the statement read.