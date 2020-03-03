Prince Oscar turned four on Monday Instagram

The new snaps come after the Swedish royals shared a sweet photo of Princess Estelle to celebrate her eighth birthday last week.

The daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel is second in line to the throne, after her mother.

As has become tradition of late, the stunning birthday snap was shared to the family's Kungahuset Instagram account.

Taken at Haga Palace in Stockholm, the first photograph shows the future queen smiling sweetly with her hair in a plait.

A second photo was also posted of Estelle and her younger brother, Prince Oscar. Who will turn four in March.

Princess Estelle was the first female in Swedish history to be born with a right to inherit the crown that cannot be superseded by the birth of a male heir, as well as the first person in Swedish history to be born of a female heir apparent.

Earlier this month she was seen out at an event with her mother and father as they attended a concert hosted by Lilla Akademien, a music school for children, at Vasa Theater on February 13, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden.