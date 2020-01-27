“While the whole world was thinking they were talking about Harry, we believe this legal battle would’ve also been on the agenda and discussed. In his farewell speech, Harry himself alluded to there being ‘other challenges’ and I can’t help but wonder if this case is one.

“Charles, Camilla and the Queen have spent years hiding from the truth, running from the truth about me, but no more. We need answers.”

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fleeing the UK amid growing turmoil in the royal house, Simon has penned a letter to the man he believes is his half-brother.

Voicing admiration for Harry’s decision to put his family first, Simon also gives some insight into the troubles the couple may have been facing.

Married to Elvianna, an Indigenous Australian, Simon says he can sympathise with Harry’s situation. Says Simon: “We know how hard it is. When I met Elvianna, it wasn’t acceptable for a white man to be with an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander woman. I’ve encountered a lot of hate for being with an Indigenous Australian woman, and I can only imagine what [Harry] has copped for being with someone of mixed race.”

Read Simon's full letter to Prince Harry here…

Firstly, Elvianna, the family and I would like to congratulate you on this brave and exciting new direction and wish you every success with your future plans. We sympathise with and understand fully why you have both decided to take these steps, and we strongly believe you have done the right thing for you, your wife Meghan, your son Archie Harrison and your relationship. I personally admire the courage and fortitude it took to take the actions you have whilst facing the personal assaults that you’ve endured.

As I stated in our previous communication via New Idea, being in a cross-cultural relationship is never easy and I don’t think for one minute either Meghan or yourself quite expected the treatment you received. It was hard to watch and not defend and both my wife and I compliment Meghan and yourself for the manner in which you have weathered the storm. Personally, we understand and respect the struggle Meghan has faced in her journey just to succeed at university, follow her dreams to be a successful actress and escape the crab pot that could have too easily dragged her back before meeting you. For years I have witnessed the pain [that] similar actions, statements and disrespect have had upon my wife, Elvianna, and we can truly relate.

Facing discrimination and vilification is never a pleasant ordeal and I am sure you have learnt much from this experience, and this will inform your decisions in future years to come.

When the ‘Four Generations of Royals’ photo was released, I immediately thought of you and how it would make you feel. Christmas is a time for all the family to be together, and being the first with your wife and son, I feel it would have been more appropriate to have an inclusive family portrait − I can imagine how this image left you feeling excluded at such a special time as it did for me.

From a Commonwealth perspective, I am also delighted that you have chosen Canada for your place of residence, and as Dr Elvianna and I have learnt from travelling around Australia, you will witness and hear much that you wouldn’t have from the UK; some of which you won’t believe until you see it. You never really know how a place works, or doesn’t work, until you reside there for a while and experience the whole package. This can only benefit the people of Canada and yourself and I am sure you will be greeted with much respect and acceptance by the people of Canada wherever you go.

The UK will always be my home, too, and whilst I’ve been away from Portsmouth for many years, it never leaves my mind, and I understand the homesickness you will endure. Thankfully these days we have the internet and social media to keep across our home country’s daily activities. This is at least some comfort!

We wish you a prosperous and successful 2020, and hopefully this year we will finally get to meet. Safe journey and may God bless and protect you and your family.

New Idea has made a donation to NSW Rural Fire Service on Simon’s behalf.

Simon’s case: His evidence

Simon was born on April 5, 1966, in Gosport, Portsmouth, in the UK.

At the age of 18 months, he was adopted by a local couple named Karen and David Day. His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest, both worked for the Queen and Prince Philip in one of their royal households. Ernest Bowlden received an Imperial Service Award for his work for Her Majesty.

Simon’s grandmother told him many times he was Camilla and Charles’ child. “She didn’t just hint at it, she told me outright.”

Simon has learnt that Charles and Camilla first became close in 1965, and just months later, in the lead-up to when Simon was born, Camilla mysteriously disappeared for at least nine months, while Charles was sent to Australia.

The hospital where Simon was reportedly born didn’t deliver babies at the time and the names of the parents listed on his birth certificate were fictitious.

Simon has firm recollections of being taken to houses around Portsmouth as a little boy, where he would spend time with the woman he believes was Camilla while protection officers and his adoptive parents waited outside.

Simon believes Camilla kept him until he was 18 months old, using the royals and protection officers to help conceal him. But when he was getting too old, it was arranged that one of the Queen’s trusted house staff − Simon’s grandmother − would have her daughter adopt him.

