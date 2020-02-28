Sydney PR queen Roxy Jacenko left court in tears on Thursday after losing her bid to have an AVO upheld against a Sydney businessman.

The I Am Roxy star has attempted to convince a court she was scared for her safety after a heated clash with Bitcoin trader Anthony Hess at an event she was hosting last year.

Jacenko claimed Bitcoin trader Hess had spray-painted "Roxy is a c**t" on her office wall and other locations in Sydney.

She also suggested he had posted lewd comments online, but the magistrate said Roxy didn’t seem intimidated, and described her evidence as “hollow and unimpressive”.