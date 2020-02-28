-
PR maven Roxy Jacenko flees court in tears after losing AVO bid
Online slurs against Jacenko were juvenile, but they didn’t amount to intimidation.
Sydney PR queen Roxy Jacenko left court in tears on Thursday after losing her bid to have an AVO upheld against a Sydney businessman.
The I Am Roxy star has attempted to convince a court she was scared for her safety after a heated clash with Bitcoin trader Anthony Hess at an event she was hosting last year.
Jacenko claimed Bitcoin trader Hess had spray-painted "Roxy is a c**t" on her office wall and other locations in Sydney.
She also suggested he had posted lewd comments online, but the magistrate said Roxy didn’t seem intimidated, and described her evidence as “hollow and unimpressive”.
Roxy's AVO bid failed on Thursday
She left court in tears
The magistrate did describe Hess’ online slurs against Jacenko as juvenile, but said they didn’t amount to intimidation.
“The only crimes made today were Roxy’s abuse of fashion and self-tanner,” Hess said outside court 7News reported.
Roxy was seen running to her car in tears after leaving court.
Roxy's Paddington office was vandalised
