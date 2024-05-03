This tour announcement comes five years after original singer Marie Frediksson passed away.

Swedish pop heroes Roxette have just announced an Australian tour in 2025, eight years after what was thought to be their final concert.

Roxette's frontman Per Gessle will be joined by Swedish singer Lena Philipsson, offering fans the chance to reconnect with the group's timeless hits such as It Must Have Been Love, Joyride, Listen To Your Heart, and The Look, all of which have achieved chart-topping status in Australia.

“This is all about my Roxette songs, this huge bundle of music and lyrics I’ve been writing for well over three decades," Gessle said.

“I’m not starting a new duo. Marie will always be irreplaceable."