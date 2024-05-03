Is Roxette coming to Australia in 2025?
Roxette will play eight shows across Australia in March 2025.
- March 5 - Perth, Kings Park and Botanic Garden
- March 7 - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena
- March 8 - Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre
- March 9 - Wollongong, WUB Entertainment Centre
- March 11 - Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
- March 13 - Hobart, MyState Bank Arena
- March 15 - Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen (A Day On The Green)
- March 16 - Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines (A Day On The Green)
Where can I buy tickets to Roxette's Australian Tour 2025?
Mastercard Presale begins at 10 am on May 6, however, the Live Nation Presale for the tour begins at 10 am on May 8 and will run until May 10.
General sale will begin on May 10 at 10 am. You can find tickets via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
Check back here for ticket pricing updates.