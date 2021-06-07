Eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that David doesn’t wear a wedding ring. Shutterstock

But, if their Instagram page is anything to go by, the couple are happier than ever. Rose, 37, regularly shares family snaps on the grounds of their Houghton Hall home.

It’s unknown why David doesn’t wear a wedding band, but it seems there is a tradition in royal circles for men not to wear a ring, with both Prince William and Prince Charles opting to forgo one.

If their Instagram page is anything to go by, David and Rose are happier than ever. Getty/Instagram

The speculation comes after cruel rumours surfaced two years ago that William had an affair with Rose in 2018, while his wife, Kate, was pregnant with the couple’s third child, Prince Louis.

“The toxic story, though false, gained a life of its own and caused William, Catherine and Rose to consider taking legal action,” royal expert Andrew Morton previously told New Idea.

Two years ago rumours surfaced that William had an affair with Rose in 2018 while Kate was pregnant with Louis. Getty

According to reports at the time, Kate confronted her husband about the affair, but he simply “laughed it off”. She was also said to have banished Rose from royal circles.

But, according to Morton, Kate actually did what she does best and remained “calm”.

“In the end, the couple simply decided to ignore the chatter,” he explains. “William and Kate came out stronger than ever.”

For more, grab the latest issue of New Idea. On sale now!