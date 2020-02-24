RELATED: The 30 Best Chick Flicks Of All Time

What Is Rose Byrne's Religion?

In an interview about her supernatural thriller film Knowing, Byrne revealed that while her parents were atheists, she considers herself agnostic. “I think the fact that there are so many different religions in the world immediately makes me suspicious. How can you know which one is right?” the actress said.

Is Rose Byrne Gay?

No, but she did support the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia – she even wore a ‘Say I Do’ shirt and posted a photo of it on Instagram. She also played a lesbian in the 1997 TV series Fallen Angels.

Who Has Rose Byrne Dated In The Past?

Australian actor, director, and writer Brendan Cowell (Game of Thrones, Ruben Guthrie) was Byrne’s boyfriend for six years. Cowell even moved to New York after Byrne’s career started taking off! The couple called it quits in 2010.

Is Rose Byrne Married? Who Is Rose Byrne's ‘Husband’?

No, Rose Byrne is not married, but she has been dating Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) since 2012. Byrne says she still refers to her partner as her ‘husband’ since they’ve been together for so long and it’s easier that way.

Does Rose Byrne Have Any Children? How Old Are Rose Byrne's Kids?

Cannavale and Byrne have two kids together: 3-year-old Rocco and 2-year old Rafa.

What Did Rose Byrne Look Like When She Was Younger?

Rose Byrne has been acting since her film debut in Dallas Doll when she was just 13 years old, so we have a few pictures of her when she was young.

Has Rose Byrne Won Any Awards?

Byrne has won or been nominated for a myriad of Australian, American, and international awards. This includes:

Volpi Cup for Best Actress, The Goddess of 1967

Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress, Damages

Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress in a Comedy, Neighbors

Scream Award for Best Horror Actress, Insidious

AACTA Trailblazer Award

What Movies Has Rose Byrne Been In?

Below is a select filmography of Byrne’s best and most famous movies:

Dallas Doll

The Goddess of 1967

Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

The Rage in Placid Lake

Troy

Marie Antoinette

28 Weeks Later

Adam

Get Him to the Greek

Insidious

Bridesmaids

X-Men: First Class

The Internship

Neighbors

I Am Mother

What Are Rose Byrne's Most Famous Quotes?

Here’s a selection of Byrne’s best quotes from her IMDb page:

On Home and Away: “I did audition for ‘Home and Away, but they never called me back. I feel I escaped in a way."

On Hollywood’s beauty standards: “Here in LA, the standard of beauty is kind of ridiculous. I want to be doing this when I’m in my fifties and sixties and this isn’t what I’m going to look like.”

On acting as a profession: “I think all this insecurity is partly because as an actor, you are told when you can practice your craft...you get rejected on a daily basis, purely for who you are...my heart breaks every time I don’t get a part.”

What Are Rose Byrne's Best Fashion Moments?

Whether she’s in glamorous dresses or just jeans, Rose Byrne knows how to pull off a killer look. Here are a few of her best style moments:

Getty

Getty

Getty

What Is Rose Byrne's Most Popular Hairstyle?

Byrne is known for signature brown hair, often styled in a bob with curls or waves. Recently, however, the Golden Globes-nominated actress swapped her brunette locks for a blonde ‘do.

How Does Rose Byrne Look With No Makeup?

Byrne doesn’t wear a ton of makeup to begin with, so her no-makeup face isn’t too far from what she looks like in shoots or on the red carpet. Here she is looking as fresh-faced as ever!

Fast Facts!

How old is Rose Byrne? Byrne’s birthday is on July 24, 1979, which makes her age 40 today.

How tall is Rose Byrne? 168cm or 5’6”

How much does Rose Byrne weigh? 53kg or 117 pounds

Where was Rose Byrne born? Balmain, Sydney

Where does Rose Byrne live? Brooklyn, New York

What is Rose Byrne's net worth? $USD 16-million ($AUD 23.2-million)

Who is Rose Byrne's agent? Unfortunately, information about Rose Byrne’s agent can’t be found anywhere online.

Has Rose Byrne ever been on Ellen? Yes! Several times, in fact.

What is Rose Byrne’s real hair colour? Brown.

Does Rose Byrne smoke? No.

Does Rose Byrne sing? Yes, but she admits her voice isn’t that great.

Has Rose Byrne ever posed nude? No, but she has posed ‘topless’ in magazine photoshoots.

Does Rose Byrne wear glasses? No, but she does wear them on occasion for a role.

Does Rose Byrne have any tattoos? Not that we know of.

Has Rose Byrne had plastic surgery (nose job or boob job)? As far as we can tell, no.

Is Rose Byrne on Instagram? Yes! Her username is @fullyrosebyrne.

