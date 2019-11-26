Ronan Keating and wife Storm announce second pregnancy

Speaking about having Cooper last year with WHO, Storm, 38, said: "Having a baby was the greatest blessing of my life.

"I had to have an emergency C-section and I look at my scar – and I know scars aren’t meant to be pretty – but I look at it with so much pride. My body’s changed, I’ve changed, our life has changed, but I think it’s just the greatest thing in the world."

Storm said motherhood has changed her outlook on her body and she has never felt sexier. “I probably feel more comfortable in my skin now than I did before,” she admits. “I just feel a bit more like I go with it in life, there are so many more important things than focusing in on how you look, how you dress ... I’ve got this gorgeous little boy and the greatest husband in the world – I’m blessed. I’m not perfect, my body’s not perfect, but I’m pretty happy.”

The pair tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony overlooking the Scottish coast on 17 August 2015, after they met in 2010 when they were both working on the Australian X Factor.

Ronan rose to fame in 1993 when he joined Boyzone, whose iconic line-up consisted of Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy, the late Stephen Gately and Mikey Graham.