"This would have to be the 8th wonder of the world," said one. Added another: "This is literally a dream come true."
Well, we’re happy to reveal that Paul has shared his recipe for the killer cheesecake - and it’s super easy and anyone can do it! Here it is, in all its glory!
Rolo Caramel Cheesecake
Base
300g light digestive biscuits
100g melted light butter
Filling
250g full fat cream cheese
250g light cream cheese
100g icing sugar
220ml light whipping cream
Topping
Caramel Rolos
Cadbury’s Caramel Spread
Method
1. To make base, blitz biscuits in a food processor until smooth. Add butter and blitz again until combined. Press into the bottom of a 22cm springform tin and set aside.
2. Combine all filling ingredients in a food processor until well combined and thick.3. Pour into cake tin and refrigerate overnight.
3. Once set, spread a thin layer of Caramel Spread over the top of the cake. Decorate with Caramel Rolo pieces and serve.
Want to make another ripper cheesecake? Try our world-famous Tim Tam version