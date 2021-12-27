Rolo Caramel Cheesecake. Instagram

"This would have to be the 8th wonder of the world," said one. Added another: "This is literally a dream come true."

Well, we’re happy to reveal that Paul has shared his recipe for the killer cheesecake - and it’s super easy and anyone can do it! Here it is, in all its glory!

Rolo Caramel Cheesecake

Base

300g light digestive biscuits

100g melted light butter

Filling

250g full fat cream cheese

250g light cream cheese

100g icing sugar

220ml light whipping cream

Topping

Caramel Rolos

Cadbury’s Caramel Spread

Method

1. To make base, blitz biscuits in a food processor until smooth. Add butter and blitz again until combined. Press into the bottom of a 22cm springform tin and set aside.

2. Combine all filling ingredients in a food processor until well combined and thick.3. Pour into cake tin and refrigerate overnight.

3. Once set, spread a thin layer of Caramel Spread over the top of the cake. Decorate with Caramel Rolo pieces and serve.

