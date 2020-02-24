RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Best Moments From Wimbledon 2019

Getting To Know Roger Federer’s Wife: 10 Facts About Mirka

Miroslava “Mirka” Federer (née Vavrinec) was born on April 1, 1978, in the country formerly known as Czechoslovakia. Her family then moved to Switzerland when she was two years old. She became a naturalised citizen and later played under the Swiss flag.

10. She Had A Promising Tennis Career

Mirka went with her father to watch a tennis tournament when she was nine years old. There, she met Martina Navratilova, who was impressed by her athletic build and thought that she should play the sport. Navratilova gave Mirka a tennis racquet and signed her up for her first training session.

Mirka turned pro in January 1998 and won three ITF singles’ titles. She has also competed in all four Grand Slams – the US Open, Wimbledon, the French Open and the Australian Open. By 2001, she was ranked 76th in the world – the highest in her career. She also qualified to join the national team.

Getty

9. She Was Rumoured To Be Engaged – To A Different Man

Although Roger Federer is the love of Mirka’s life, he wasn’t the first man in her life. An unconfirmed report by Italian magazine Gioia stated she was engaged to a wealthy Arabic man before she started dating Roger. Whether or not it’s true, we’ll never know.

8. She Didn’t Like Roger Federer – At First

Do first impressions last? Apparently, they don’t.

The first time Mirka saw her would-be husband, he was playing at a tennis club in Switzerland. According to The Guardian, people told her that she should “see this guy, he’s super talented, the future of tennis.”

When she first laid eyes on him, he was throwing his racquet and shouting. Not the best first impression.

Mirka and Roger Federer later became close when they represented Switzerland during the Sydney Olympic Games. They spent two weeks together in the athletes’ dorms, along with a few wrestlers. One of them suggested Federer should kiss her, and he did.

She was 20, and he was 18. Because of the age difference, she thought he was too young. Roger Federer then lied about his age and said he was almost 18-and-a-half. “I tried to sneak in a quarter year,” Federer tells CNN.

7. She Suffered From A Bad Foot Injury

Moving up the ranks in the tennis world is tough – both on the body and the mind. As Mirka played tournaments, she suffered from “chronic foot trouble” that required multiple surgeries. This injury prompted her to retire at 24 years old.

Speaking to Tennis World about her foot injury, Roger Federer remarks that she could not walk properly after surgery and it still hurts her sometimes.

6. She’s His Manager

Many people admire the fact that Federer’s wife isn’t just there to cheer on him from the sidelines. Mirka was his manager and commercial consultant, too. But the decision to do this came naturally after her retirement.

According to E!News, she found the end of her career depressing, but his support helped her get over it. Speaking in Wimbledon about the matter, Mirka admits, “He gave my tennis life back to me… when he wins, it’s as if I win as well.”

She worked as his manager from 2003 until 2013 but “continued to play a huge role and has great input,” according to Federer’s former coach, Paul Annacone.

Getty

5. She’s Been Criticised For Heckling Her Husband’s Opponent

Given how Mirka passionately supports Roger Federer, it’s no wonder that she also feels affected by his matches. In one of Federer’s 2014 ATP semifinal games against Stan Wawrinka, Telegraph Sport reported that she accused Wawrinka of whingeing just before a crucial point in the match.

After the game, the two Swiss players, Wawrinka and Roger Federer, were found to have “thrashed out their differences” in the O₂ Arena’s gym. Speaking to Eurosport about the event, John McEnroe said, “Something went on in the locker room, there was a long talk between the players that extended well into the night.”

4. She Is A Good Cook

Being Roger Federer’s wife, Mirka’s responsibilities aren’t limited to managing his schedule and daily affairs. She cooks for him, too. Roger says in an interview, “Mirka is great at cooking. Mirka likes cooking pasta. She tries different things, with great meat.”

3. Her Expressions On-Court Have Gone Viral

Not much needs to be said about Mirka Federer’s reactions when her husband is in a tight spot during a game. The pictures speak for themselves.

2. She’s A Mother Of Four

The odds of having two sets of identical twins is close to impossible, but Mirka Federer did it. In 2009, she gave birth to twin girls, Charlene Riva Federer and Myla Rose Federer. In 2014, she welcomed twin boys, Leo Federer and Lenny Federer.

Getty

1. She Had A Special Reason For Wanting Kids Early

In a 2013 CNN interview, Roger said Mirka wanted kids early so that his children can watch him play. And sure enough, we sometimes see the children watch his centre court matches at his guest box. Though lately, when Roger’s away on tour, Mirka stays behind to ensure the kids are doing fine.

According to The Netline, Federer wants his kids to live normal lives despite being treated like celebrities.

Roger Federer: A Lucky Man

Now at 38, Roger Federer’s actually pulling up the average age of the professionals in tennis. He usually dismisses talk that he’ll retire soon but freely admits that he’ll stop playing if his family gets tired of travelling constantly.

RELATED: The Old Guard And New Blood: 7 Of The Best Australian Female Tennis Players