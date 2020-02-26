RELATED: Roger Federer makes an emotional family confession

Who Is Roger Federer?

Roger Federer is an internationally-renowned tennis player who is considered one of the best male tennis stars of all time. While he is currently ranked at #3, Federer has held the #1 spot previously and has also been consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2002.

The 38-year-old player from Switzerland is one of the ‘winningest’ tennis stars today with 20 Grand Slam titles. He is also one of only eight male tennis players to have a Career Grand Slam, which is when one player wins a title in each of the four major tennis tournaments: the Australian Open, the French Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon.

Roger Federer’s Career Highlights

Federer has been active in the tennis circuit since 1998, so he’s had plenty of career highs. He began making waves in the early ‘90s as a junior tennis player and was even named ITF Junior World Champion the year he left for the big leagues. In less than a year from his professional debut, Federer was already in the top 100 ranking in the world.

The famous sportsman didn’t achieve his first Grand Slam until 2003, but that major milestone was just the first step – Federer had his best season three years later, winning 12 singles titles and three Grand Slams. He went on to finish the season at #1, a feat he’s achieved five times over his two-decade career.

Roger Federer’s Family: Wife And Kids

When he’s not killing it at tennis, Roger likes to spend time with his wife and former tennis player Mirka Federer, and their children. Mirka and Roger fell in love when both players represented Switzerland at the Olympics in 2000. Although a sports injury forced Mirka to retire just a couple of years later, she remains active in the sport as her husband’s PR manager.

The tennis power couple married in 2009, and a few months later, daughters Charlene and Myla were born. In 2014, the world was surprised to learn that Mirka was pregnant with another set of twins – again. Sons Leo and Lenny came into the world in May of that year.

A History Of Twins: Why Roger Federer’s Children Are All Twins

The odds of having identical twins is 1 in 250 or less than half a per cent of all births. So the chances of Roger Federer having twins twice is almost impossible...but impossible is obviously not in the tennis star’s vocabulary.

While twin births can be random, they can also be genetic. Looking at Federer’s family, it’s no surprise he was blessed with two sets of twins. His niece and nephew are fraternal twins and his grandmother was a twin herself. One thing is for sure – twinning runs in the Federer blood!

Meet Roger Federer’s Kids

Charlene Riva Federer & Myla Rose Federer

Birthday: July 23, 2009

Age: 10 years old

Federer’s eldest children just turned double-digits this year. Although the tennis pro shares his love for the sport with Charlene and Myla, his daughters mostly play it for fun or as a social activity.

Leo Federer & Lenny Federer

Birthday: May 6, 2014

Age: 5 years old

Despite being just five years old, Federer’s sons are already deep into tennis. Roger says that the twin boys “can whack it over the net sometimes”, so there’s a possibility that we’ll see the Federer kids dominating the court in a couple of decades – just like their famous father.

What Is It Like For Roger And Mirka Federer To Have Two Sets Of Twins?

Being a father is a difficult job, and it’s even more difficult when you have to juggle it with a high-profile sports career and travelling around the world. To keep the family together, the Federers decided to homeschool their children and immerse them in other cultures.

“We need to be very careful and clever with my wife, how many tournaments to play, which ones to play, where to take the kids,” the world no. 3 explained in an interview with Tennis World USA. “So as long as the kids have a good time on Tour, it's also okay for me to keep playing. The moment I will feel that they are not happy travelling anymore, I will not want to leave them at home alone.”

Tennis’ Greatest Family?

Federer is one of the greatest tennis players the world has ever seen. Between his and Mirka’s talents, we wouldn’t be surprised if their children will start showing the same love and aptitude for the sport. Only time will tell!

