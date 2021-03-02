Rodger Corser (left) paid tribute to his stunning wife Renae Berry (right) in a touching birthday post on Instagram. Instagram

Rodger and Renae’s famous friends were quick to chime in with their own birthday wishes for Renae.

Home and Away star Sarah Roberts wrote: “Wow wow wee waa!! HBD beautiful!! 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Meanwhile, Rodger’s former McLeod’s Daughters co-stars also shared their love.

“Awww gorgeous pic!! Happy Birthday to the stunning, most fabulous @renae.berry ❤️🙌🎂🥂❤!! Xxx,” Rachael Carpani wrote, while Simmone Mackinnon added:

“What a stunning photo of you both!!!!Happy birthday my beautiful Nae Nae. @renae.berry.”

Gorgeous! The couple tied the knot in 2007. Instagram

Rodger and Renae tied the knot back in October 2007, but the start of their relationship wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Just a few months after the showbiz couple started dating, theatre actress Renae was diagnosed with cervical cancer. They were told not only that she would never be able to have children, but that she wasn't likely to live longer than four years.

Despite doctors advising her to have a hysterectomy, Renae refused as she didn't want to sacrifice her dream of having children.

The pair now share three children: son Budd, 10, daughter Cilla, eight and son Dustin, five. Instagram

"Renae had a doctor tell her he wanted to give her a hysterectomy straight away. And then he basically said her life expectancy might only be four to five years after that," Rodger told Woman's Day.

"It was a really terrifying experience. Because of the severity of the cancer, the best way to eliminate it from my system was to have a hysterectomy. But there was no way I was just going to cop all of that."

She added: "For quite a while, it haunted me. I worried that (the cancer) might return. I was told I had four years to live and that did play on my mind.”

"Love ya babe," the couple are more in love than ever! Instagram

Renae not only beat the cancer, but the couple went on to marry in 2007 and have three children: son Budd, 10, daughter Cilla, eight and son Dustin, five.

In fact, Dustin was a total surprise baby.

"Here I am at 40, not even thinking about it - another baby was completely off the radar - and we end up with this amazing little boy," Renae revealed shortly after his birth.

Rodger also has an 18-year-old daughter called Zipporah, whom he shares with his ex-partner, legendary singer Christine Anu.

