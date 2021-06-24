"Feeling melancholy as I settle in (like a good wife) to watch the finale of Doctor Doctor. Each job over the years marks another chapter in our lives," Renae captioned a picture of husband Rodger and their kids. Instagram

"It used to be the tours I did with shows but since becoming a mother the years have been measured by @rodgercorser 's tv shows and what a special time Dr Dr was for us.

"Dusty a baby when you started and some wonderful family holidays visiting you at work.

"Pictured here on our last trip to picturesque Mudgee ❤️ Congrats our Doctor and all the incredible team on a truly successful and wonderful 5 seasons!"

Rodger had a cheeky response to his wife's touching tribute. Instagram

The heartfelt post took a turn when Rodger cheekily responded by calling his wife out.

"You never watched the show...in fact you thought @ryanjohnsonofoz was the lead!" he joked.

The doctor himself also shared in some fond memories of the show as he farewelled his character, Hugh, as well as the cast and crew.

Doctor Doctor is over after five seasons. Channel Nine

"A toast!! To all you wonderful #doctordoctor fans who have sent wonderful messages and comments about our last Hurrah over the last few weeks. It means a lot to us that we're going out on a high," he began.

"Thank you all for all your support over an amazing 5 seasons...but it's time for me to put down the stethoscope. As the old show business saying goes...#leavethemwantingmore

"Hopefully we've done that. Thank you and CHEERS!!!🥂.... #GoodbyeWhyhope."

