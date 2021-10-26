These days it’s no mean feat to clock up more than one wedding anniversary let alone 14!
But that’s exactly what Doctor Doctor star Rodger Corser and wife Renae Berry are celebrating this week as they marked the exciting milestone with a touching Instagram post.
WATCH: Rodger Corser and Renae Berry hit the Logies red carpet
Sharing a gorgeous snap of the genetically blessed couple posing with celebratory drinks in hand, Renae wrote: “Cheers to us 🥂We made it through, 2 seven year itches and 2 lockdowns! Happy 14th wedding anniversary @rodgercorser Love you ❤”
It didn’t take long for Rodger to echo the sentiment, who penned in the comments, “Love you too hot stuff x”
Rodger Corser and wife Renae Berry are celebrating 14 years of marriage.
“Here’s a very, very recent shot of us…wow have we had work done? We look awesome!! (shhh it’s Instagram…we can say it’s a good filter)" joked Rodger as he paid tribute to his wife.
He also shared his own tribute to his beloved wife, uploading a photo from the earlier days of their romance.
“Happy 14 years @renae.berry,” he wrote.
“Here’s a very, very recent shot of us…wow have we had work done? We look awesome!! (shhh it’s Instagram…we can say it’s a good filter)
“Thank you for everything but mostly…’Ivoreally’ enjoyed your tolerance of my bad puns over the years #ivoryanniversary #14years.”
WATCH: Rodger Corser answers his most Googled questions
The genetically blessed couple tied the knot in 2007 and share three kids together as well as Rodger's daughter from a previous relationship.
The couple’s famous friends flocked to the posts to share their own well wishes to the happy couple.
“Happy Anniversary lovers! ❤❤xx” wrote Home and Away’s Penny McNamee, while Rhonda Burchmore added: “Happiest anniversary beautiful people x”