Rodger Corser and wife Renae Berry are celebrating 14 years of marriage. Instagram

“Here’s a very, very recent shot of us…wow have we had work done? We look awesome!! (shhh it’s Instagram…we can say it’s a good filter)" joked Rodger as he paid tribute to his wife. Instagram

He also shared his own tribute to his beloved wife, uploading a photo from the earlier days of their romance.

“Happy 14 years @renae.berry,” he wrote.

“Here’s a very, very recent shot of us…wow have we had work done? We look awesome!! (shhh it’s Instagram…we can say it’s a good filter)

“Thank you for everything but mostly…’Ivoreally’ enjoyed your tolerance of my bad puns over the years #ivoryanniversary #14years.”

The genetically blessed couple tied the knot in 2007 and share three kids together as well as Rodger's daughter from a previous relationship. Getty

The couple’s famous friends flocked to the posts to share their own well wishes to the happy couple.

“Happy Anniversary lovers! ❤❤xx” wrote Home and Away’s Penny McNamee, while Rhonda Burchmore added: “Happiest anniversary beautiful people x”

Meanwhile, Rodger’s former Doctor Doctor on-screen brother Ryan Johnson joked, “You deserve a medal Nay.”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2007, share three children together: son Budd, 10, daughter Cilla, eight and son Dustin, five. Rodger is also dad to 19-year-old daughter Zipporah from his previous relationship with Christine Anu.

“Cheers to us 🥂We made it through, 2 seven year itches and 2 lockdowns!" wrote Renae. Getty

