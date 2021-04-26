Rodger Corser dishes on what fans can expect from Season 5 of Doctor Doctor. Nine

The talented Zoe Ventoura is joining the show. Did you enjoy working with her?

Zoe is amazing and has an incredibly powerful storyline, which I think audiences will really connect with. I’ve known Zoe for years. We first worked together on the Channel Seven show, Last Man Standing, and my wife Renae and her are old friends from musical theatre, so it was great to work with a mate.

Do you think there are any similarities between your character and you?

We only look and sound the same ... Hugh is far smarter!

You became a heart-throb when the show started airing. Is that something that you will ever get used to?

I think I’m far too old for that title, especially when we have Lincoln Younes and Darren McMullen joining the cast. Very happy for them to battle it out.

What do you love about filming in Mudgee?

Mudgee is like our home away from home. Over the years we’ve got to know the people and businesses ... mostly the ones that involve wine. It’s the part of the shoot we look forward to most.

