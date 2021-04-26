Doctor Doctor's Rodger Corser: "I'm too old to be a heart-throb"
Australia's favourite Doctor returns to the small screen
- by
New Idea
For four seasons, fans have loyally tuned in to swoon over Rodger Corser playing handsome Dr Hugh Knight in Doctor Doctor. But, the actor refuses to take any credit for the Logie-nominated show’s success.
“It’s our characters, and the mix of humour and heart that keep people coming back – all wrapped up in our beautiful rural locations,” he says.
WATCH: Rodger Corser Answers His Most Googled Questions
Chatting to New Idea, Rodger dishes on what’s coming in Season 5 – and why he refuses to accept his heart-throb status!
It’s really about the fight for Whyhope. After drought, fire, a pandemic and perhaps a little local council corruption, our town is on the brink of extinction and all our characters must play their part if the community is to survive.
Do you have a favourite behind-the-scenes memory? We spend a lot of time away from Sydney shooting in Mudgee and Camden, so our cast and crew are incredibly tight. We actually enjoy hanging out after work, so there are plenty of great memories over the past five years ... but all the good ones are unfortunately in the vault!
Rodger Corser dishes on what fans can expect from Season 5 of Doctor Doctor.
Nine
The talented Zoe Ventoura is joining the show. Did you enjoy working with her? Zoe is amazing and has an incredibly powerful storyline, which I think audiences will really connect with. I’ve known Zoe for years. We first worked together on the Channel Seven show, Last Man Standing, and my wife Renae and her are old friends from musical theatre, so it was great to work with a mate.
Do you think there are any similarities between your character and you? We only look and sound the same ... Hugh is far smarter!
Rodger says he is happy for Darren McMullen to take the title of heart-throb.
Nine
You became a heart-throb when the show started airing. Is that something that you will ever get used to? I think I’m far too old for that title, especially when we have Lincoln Younes and Darren McMullen joining the cast. Very happy for them to battle it out.
What do you love about filming in Mudgee? Mudgee is like our home away from home. Over the years we’ve got to know the people and businesses ... mostly the ones that involve wine. It’s the part of the shoot we look forward to most.
To read more, pick up this week's issue of New idea, on sale now.