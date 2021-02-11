The news was met with many messages of congratulations from fans.
"SO MANY CONGRATS - so deserved," one wrote.
"Well deserved! Congrats," said another.
Some of Australia's biggest names were also in the mix of well-wishers.
Big sister Bindi was quick to write: "So proud of you !!!!! 🎉"
The Living Room's Amanda Keller also penned: "Brilliant! Congrats."
Even Australia Zoo's official account shared their congratulations, writing: "Woohoo! This is amazing Robert!"
Photography has been a longtime passion of Robert's from a young age.
In 2016 he was the Junior runner up for the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year and in 2019 was highly honoured in the youth category for Nature’s Best Windland Smith Rice International Photography Award, youth category as well as a junior category finalist for the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year.
The son of Terri and the late Steve Irwin frequently posts his work on his Instagram account as well and we must admit, he has a gift!
With Bindi Irwin's due date fast approaching, little brother Robert put his foot in it this week when he joked about Bindi's burgeoning belly.
"(Bindi's) massive now," Robert blurted in an interview with Sunrise, that led to a joking punch from his mum, Terri.
"I mean... in a good way," Robert added as his face grew red. "She's not here now."