Bindi and Chandler's baby may be the big Irwin news that we're all waiting for, but congratulations are in order for Robert Irwin after he received a very special award.

Taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old shared a poignant aerial photo of a bushfire raging that he snapped himself and revealed that he'd won the Wildlife Photographer of The Year People’s Choice Award for it.

Robert explained in his caption that he was "incredibly excited" to officially announce the news.

"For me, nature photography is about telling a story to make a difference for the environment and our planet," he added.

"I feel it is particularly special for this image to be awarded, not only as a huge personal honour but also as a reminder of our effect on the natural world and our responsibility to care for it. Thank you to all who voted and congratulations to all the shortlisted and finalist photographers. I feel so humbled to win this award among some of the greatest nature photographers in the world."