Robert Irwin has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing an image of himself gliding alongside a manta ray.

Heading to Instagram on Sunday, Robert shared a series of action shots in honour of shark week, which kicks off next Sunday.

The 17-year-old captioned the post: "Sunday July 11 at 8pm I get the honour of kicking off shark week on @discovery in the USA with ‘Crikey! It’s Shark Week’.

"For the first leg of this epic adventure, I’ll travel to the spectacular Great Barrier Reef as a warm up before I go face to face with great white sharks at the Neptune Islands.

"From night diving with sharks on the hunt, to getting one-on-one with massive manta rays, it was a great way to start this expedition!"

Accompanying the caption were images of Rob donning some scuba gear, gazing off to sea, etc. But it was the first image that struck a chord with his followers.