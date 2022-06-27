Bindi and Robert share a sweet moment with their family. Instagram

“Robert has worked in croc conservation, just like his dad, ever since he could walk,” says a source.

“He loves Australia Zoo and everything his parents built together, but he’s ambitious and wants to get out and see the world – hopefully with a camera crew right behind him, just like Steve did.”

Insiders tell that Robert, now 18, has been poring over his dad’s old diaries and been inspired to hit the road as a result.

“He’d love to go back to South Africa, where he’s been with his mum and sister before, and work on filming big game,” says a source. “He wants to be a mix of his dad and David Attenborough.”

It’s exciting times for the young man, who so resembles his beloved father. But we’re told his big sister Bindi, 23, is heartbroken at the thought of losing her brother.

“They were inseparable growing up, which continues even now that Bindi is married with a baby,” the source continues.

“She knows Robert deserves to live out his dreams and he’s excitedly telling her his plans, but it makes her very emotional. She’s never known a life without him.

“Not having her brother around won’t be easy, and she doesn’t want her daughter, Grace, to grow up without her ‘Funcle’. Bindi finds herself holding back the instinct to beg him not to go, and instead she’s trying to remind him what he’ll have if he stays.”

Indeed, just last week Bindi posted a family pic on Instagram of 1-year-old Grace staring adoringly at her “awesome uncle”.

“A note to say thank you for being the best … beyond proud of you,” Bindi wrote.

Although Robert does understand where Bindi is coming from, continuing Steve’s legacy remains front of mind.

“It’s so important to remember and cherish all the special times. Nothing but fun!” Robert recently captioned a photo of him with Steve on Instagram.

