Robert is the first of Hard Yakka's series of 'legends'.

"I've loved the ocean from a really, really young age. It has always been my dad who had that strong connection to the sea and he instilled such a passion and love for the aquatic environment.

"He was an amazing surfer, one of the absolute best and a passionate diver."

WATCH: Robert Irwin quizzes Shawn Mendes on crocodiles

The clip also shows Robert demonstrating his love for photography, along with riding a dirt bike, plus goes behind-the-scenes at his work at the families wildlife park, Australia Zoo.

Robert posted the video on Instagram for his 3.6 million followers, with many loving the advert.

Robert rides a wave for the new advert.

Positive comments included 'What a great spokesperson! That was the best commentary!' and 'I've never wanted to purchase a product more in my entire life. This was fantastic to watch.'

