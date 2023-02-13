"I've loved the ocean from a really, really young age. It has always been my dad who had that strong connection to the sea and he instilled such a passion and love for the aquatic environment.
"He was an amazing surfer, one of the absolute best and a passionate diver."
WATCH: Robert Irwin quizzes Shawn Mendes on crocodiles
The clip also shows Robert demonstrating his love for photography, along with riding a dirt bike, plus goes behind-the-scenes at his work at the families wildlife park, Australia Zoo.
Robert posted the video on Instagram for his 3.6 million followers, with many loving the advert.
Positive comments included 'What a great spokesperson! That was the best commentary!' and 'I've never wanted to purchase a product more in my entire life. This was fantastic to watch.'
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.