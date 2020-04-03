Robert Irwin has managed to photograph a “critically endangered species” in its natural habitat, as the country remains under quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram

As the video begins, Roberts says: “I'm here in the natural habitat of a critically endangered species. It's very rare and I'm going to see if I can document it for the first time.

“This is a high stakes mission, let’s see if we can find this,” he adds.

With a cameraman in tow, the avid photographer makes his way through tricky terrain, across babbling brooks and through thick shrubbery until he finally comes across his subject.

With a cameraman in tow, the avid photographer makes his way through tricky terrain, across babbling brooks and through thick shrubbery until he finally comes across his subject. Instagram

“There it is, there it is. Stay calm, get down! Straight through there!” Robert said, as he directed the cameraman’s lens to the subject, saying: “I’ve got to get a shot of this!”

As the camera zooms towards the subject, it’s revealed that the rare “species” is actually a roll of toilet paper.

Robert’s comical prank, presumably filmed in isolation at Australia Zoo, refers to the nation’s shortage of toilet paper and other sanitary items as a result of panic buying.

“How's that? It's in perfect condition! Critically rare and endangered! This is amazing. Wow! Can't believe it!" Robert tells viewers as he takes some photos with his camera.

As the camera zooms towards the subject, it’s revealed that the rare “species” is actually a roll of toilet paper. Instagram

After taking several more snaps, he yells out: “Hang on! Look over there, no way! It's even more endangered. I can't believe it! It's a close relative of this one, also critically endangered. Careful though, we don’t want to spook it!”

As the camera pans over towards the second subject, it’s revealed to be another in-demand product – hand sanitiser.

“I never thought I’d see one of those… this has been amazing. Wow! I can’t believe it!” Robert tells viewers, in between taking several more snaps of the antimicrobial gel.

“This is one of the most incredible expeditions I've been on. Tough work, but we finally found them. April fools!” he quips, before adding: “Wash your hands, people!”