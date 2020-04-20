Robert Irwin fought back tears while speaking about his sister Bindi on the latest episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which aired in the US over the weekend. Instagram

“The whole family’s going to be there, and I can't wait, I'm emotional already!” Robert said, while trying to hold back tears.

“It’s be good… I can’t believe she’s getting married,” he added, before saying: “What are you doing Robert? Pull yourself together… It's happy tears though!”

Robert then went on to describe his feelings for Bindi, before getting choked up again and walking off camera.

“I've got the most incredible sister in the world and I absolutely just love her so much and I'm so happy for her today… Oh, I'm going to need a second, sorry," he said.

“I think part of the reason why it's such an incredibly emotional day for all of us...” Robert continued, before stopping and walking off camera, seemingly overcome with emotion.

When Bindi later commented on how nervous Robert appeared to be, her mum Terri explained that she thought part of the reason was due to their father Steve not being present.

“It all starts hitting home that your dad's not here and should be and all the things are just kind of snowballing into one,” Terri said.

Later in the episode, Bindi opened up about her personal heartbreak of not having her father present at her last-minute wedding.

“I wish, I wish so much, that dad and Chandler could have met… But in a way, I feel like dad is still with us,” Bindi began.

“I had the closet relationship with my dad. He was always my best friend. And we did everything together.”

The wildlife conservationist went on to say that she always knew her wedding day was going to be somewhat challenging given the fact that her father couldn’t be present.

“Since we lost dad, it was always something that was in the back of [my] head… those important milestones you have to live through without the person you love so much is incredibly challenging,” Bindi said.

“But what's the one thing dad would have wanted?... He would have wanted me to be happy, for this to be the most joyful time in my life.

“And that's how I am really trying to approach this. His spirit lives on in everything we do, and I think he'd be really excited,” she added.