Robert's personal confession follows after Australian actor Chris Hemsworth received the warning he was eight to ten times more likely than the average person to develop Alzheimer's disease.

The Sunday Project revealed there has been a new treatment for the disease, in which Robert expressed he hopes the drug will soon be available to sufferers.

The young wildlife warrior's heartfelt confession was not the only candid experience he shared during the segment, but his next confession was much more light-hearted and… embarrassing.

Robert revealed he had split orange juice on King Charles, twice!

He also talked about keeping the "family tradition" of dancing with The Wiggles alive after the group performed at the gala dinner for Steve Irwin Day in November.

"The Wiggles are just legendary, my dad actually did a really fun collaboration project with them at Australia Zoo way back in the day 20 years ago," he said.

"So we've worked with them for a long time so the fact [that] all of the original Wiggles came back to support our charity, Wildlife Warriors means the world.

"Dad set this up as a way to support wildlife conservation here in Australia and on the global stage and a night like that just makes us realise his legacy is alive and thriving and it's the honour of a lifetime to keep that going."

