Fans think Robert could be set to compete on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

“I reckon it’s about time … I don’t know how far I’d go, but it’d be entertaining,” Robert recently told ET, before adding that he could turn to Bindi for help mastering the dance steps.

“I reckon [she] could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun,” he added.

Robert, the only son of Terri and the late Steve Irwin, sent his fans wild after sharing a shirtless TikTok last week.

Robert also shared a montage of himself hitting dirt jumps. TikTok

His followers were quick to gush over the teenager’s super-toned physique, as he flaunted his six-pack while digging up dirt on the family’s property inside Australia Zoo on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The wildlife warrior also shared a montage of himself hitting dirt jumps that were higher than a Land Cruiser.

"How to jump a Land Cruiser in one day! Sennnnd it!!" he wrote over the clip, which included drone footage.

"Nothin beats being up in the hills building mountain bike trails - super stoked with this rad road gap!" he added.

