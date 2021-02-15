"Holey Moley really fits my skill set." Getty

Most fans are used to seeing you in Hollywood films, not on the golf course! Why did the job appeal to you?

I’ve been very blessed to work on a lot of really fun movie projects, but Holey Moley really fits my skill set. I came up doing long-form improvisation [at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York], so improv is what I’ve always done for almost 20 years now.

It’s really what I love. When I’m sitting there with Shirvo and we’re watching these guys play and I’m improvising, that’s what I enjoy the most – it just suits who I am!

Your new film The War With Grandpa is out now, and sees you star alongside Robert De Niro. What was he like to work with?

He’s an absolute great guy! I was fortunate to work with him on Saturday Night Live a little bit there, so I knew him. We had a little history because we had done some sketches, so I had the pleasure of knowing him a little bit.

He’s unbelievably gracious to everybody on the set and to his fellow actors. He let me try things, be in the moment. It was great.

For this show, you’re working alongside a new Aussie team. What have they been like?

I’m lucky enough to get to work with Matt Shirvington, or Shirvo, as I now call him! Sonia [Kruger] is just so fantastic! We’ve got a really good team and we have lots of fun on set. We’re up in the booth watching the play as it’s happening live and commenting on it – so there’s no script.

It’s really just us reacting to what we’re seeing and trying to have fun, and me trying to make Shirvo laugh and trying to enjoy it as if we’re two buddies on the couch watching it at home.

The laughs are aplenty – have you always had a comedic flare?

I think so! I was voted most humorous in my senior class in high school. I was a theatre show major in college – I’ve just been a fan of comedy my whole life. I was a child of the ’80s, so I watched a lot of Caddyshack and Stripes and Ghostbusters.

Always been a fan of comedy, and I have been lucky enough get some opportunities to explore that.

