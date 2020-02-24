RELATED: Meet The Aussie Divorcee Who Only Dates Rich People

Richest Ladies In Australia (2019/2020)

It’s easy to think that the country’s richest women are living glamorous, well-publicised lives. But that can’t be farther from the truth. Most of them maintain a low-profile, choosing to quietly manage their businesses and earn interest from their investments. But no matter how private they want their lives to be, there’s no denying that because of their massive fortunes, they’re people who will draw public interest.

So, without further ado, here are Australia’s wealthiest women. Let’s get to know them one by one.

6. Vicky Teoh (and husband, David Teoh)

Age: 62

Taiwan-born Vicky Teoh and her husband David moved from Malaysia in 1986 and founded TPG Telecom Limited. In 2013, Forbes reported that the couple had a combined wealth of $AUD1.15 billion, making them some of the wealthiest self-made people in the country.

TPG grew its revenue over the years and planned a merger with Vodafone Australia in May 2019, but the deal was blocked by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). TPG appealed the decision and is expecting the final decision from the Federal Court in February 2020.

Regardless of how the deal goes, Vicky Teoh still has plenty of assets under her name. Aside from TPG, Vicky also invested money in Vita Life Sciences Ltd., a pharmaceutical company.

Net Worth: $AUD2.03 billion

5. Betty Klimenko

Age: 58

Betty Klimenko is one of the more unconventional billionaires on this list. She was abandoned at an orphanage at two months old but was later adopted by John Saunders and his wife, Eta. Together with business partner Frank Lowy, John co-founded Westfield mall in Sydney. When he died, John Saunders left his two daughters his fortune, estimated at $AUD 2 billion.

Today, Betty owns 50% of Erebus Motorsport, an Australian motor racing team. She used to be the sole owner but sold half of the stake to CEO Barry Ryan. Well-loved by racing fans, Betty gets asked to sign autographs and take pictures with followers regularly.

Net Worth: $AUD2.37 billion

4. Alexandra Burt and Leonie Baldock

Age: Unknown

Alexandra Burt and Leonie Baldock inherited their fortunes from their father, Michael John Maynard Wright. Michael’s father, Peter Wright, was the business partner of mining magnate Lang Hancock. After Michael died from cancer in 2012, Alexandra and Leonie each received $AUD400 million endowments, and expect to earn an interest of about $AUD24 million per year.

Alexandra is the managing director of Voyager Estate, while Leonie took over Wright Prospecting. In 2015, PerthNow reported that Leonie bought mansions in Attadale and Applecross, worth $AUD3 million and $AUD2.8 million respectively. Meanwhile, Alexandra bought three different properties with her endowments.

Net Worth: $AUD2.38 billion

3. Angela Bennett

Age: 74

Angela Bennet earned her billions from the share of royalty paid to her by Rio Tinto, an arrangement made by her father Peter Wright and his business partner, Lang Hancock. She also holds a major stake in Wright Prospecting. In 2009, she sold her residential compound for $AUD57.5 million, a national record at the time.

Despite her massive wealth, Angela Bennett has mostly stayed out of the public eye. Because of this, she earned the title “the night parrot” for her ability to elude the media.

Net Worth: $AUD2.62 billion

2. Bianca Rinehart

Age: 42

Bianca is one of the four children of Gina Rinehart. After a lengthy legal battle, she replaced her mother as trustee of the $5 billion Hope Margaret Hancock Trust in 2015.

In 2014, she also alleged that her mother “wrongfully transferred valuable mining assets away from a trust to another trust in which Gina had a substantial financial interest.” The High Court ruled in May 2019 stating that the case will be heard in private.

Despite the litigations she’s been part of in recent years, Bianca’s life has mostly been private. On her 40th birthday in 2017, Bianca was photographed with her estranged half-sister Ginia Rinehart, who was on the opposite side of her legal battle against her mother, appearing that they have reconciled.

Net Worth: $AUD3.61 billion

1. Gina Rinehart

Age: 65

You don’t have to be born with a silver spoon to become the richest. Gina Rinehart was Australia’s wealthiest citizen from 2011 to 2015, but she’s proved that she’s more than just the daughter of the late Lang Hancock.

Gina inherited Hancock Prospecting when the company was bankrupt. After taking over, she expanded her wealth to about 300 times more than the value of the company she inherited. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, this is one of the reasons she isn’t comfortable with being called an “heiress,” claiming her success as her own.

Aside from mining, Gina expanded her business to include farming. Today, her company is the third-largest cattle producer in Australia. Due to her success in business, she is the third richest person in the country overall – a position she also held in 2017 and 2018.

Net Worth: $AUD13.81 billion

Bonus: Richest Entertainer In Australia

Nicole Kidman

This list isn’t complete without Australian beauty Nicole Kidman. She was named the 4th highest-paid actress in 2019 by Forbes, earning $USD34 million (or $AUD49.6 million) from Big Little Lies. She will also star in the HBO miniseries, The Undoing, and the movie Bombshell. In 2017, Nicole was named Australia’s richest actor.

Net Worth: $AUD193 million

What Does It Take To Be The Richest Lady In Australia?

Inheriting billions from one’s folks isn’t the only way to become one of the richest women in Australia. As Gina Rinehart and Vicky Teoh have proved, more and more women are earning massive fortunes on their own accord. Even young people these days are making millions, showing that anyone can fulfil their dreams of living large.

RELATED: Australia’s Most Expensive Houses