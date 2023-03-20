Love was certainly in the air when veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins joined close family and friends for a secret celebration last week.
Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Dickie, 68, revealed that his “magnificent son Nick” had finally married the love of his life, partner Bree, in a beautiful waterfront ceremony.
WATCH: Richard Wilkins breaks down remembering Olivia Newton-John
“Hearty congratulations,” the proud dad captioned a photo of the happy couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife.
Thrice-married Dickie has five children from four previous relationships and is currently dating flight attendant Nicola Dale. New Idea hears that wedding bells could soon be ringing for the lovebirds.
“Dickie may be 68, but he’s got a lot of life left in him. He’s now more than ready to finally settle down,” reveals our insider, adding the nuptials would be one helluva party.
Sources say Richard could get married again...
Getty
“He and Nicola just have this lovely ease about them – as a couple they give each other space, but seem to really love being together.
“He also sees his good mate Karl [Stefanovic] so happy and settled with Jasmine and his new family, and Dickie wants what Karlos has got.”
In 2017, Dickie joked about his failed marriages on Today Extra.
WATCH: Richard Wilkins announces birth of Karl Stefanovic's baby daughter
“Marriage is not my speciality,” he told hosts Sonia Kruger and David Campbell.