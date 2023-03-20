Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Dickie , 68, revealed that his “magnificent son Nick” had finally married the love of his life, partner Bree, in a beautiful waterfront ceremony.

Love was certainly in the air when veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins joined close family and friends for a secret celebration last week.

“Hearty congratulations,” the proud dad captioned a photo of the happy couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife.

Thrice-married Dickie has five children from four previous relationships and is currently dating flight attendant Nicola Dale. New Idea hears that wedding bells could soon be ringing for the lovebirds.

“Dickie may be 68, but he’s got a lot of life left in him. He’s now more than ready to finally settle down,” reveals our insider, adding the nuptials would be one helluva party.