Christian has joined the cast of DWTS Ten

Christian allegedly kept the news of his DWTS casting from his father in the beginning.

‘Nine do not take kindly to this behaviour,’ claims the source.

Another source very close to the drama insisted to New Idea that Christian 'resigned' from his job late last year and was ‘not fired’.

Christian likes to make an impression on the red carpet Getty

Whatever the exact circumstances of his departure from Nine, the network is not only annoyed with Christian - bosses are also said to be unhappy with his father over the socialite’s embarrassing defection.

Christian was contacted directly for comment on this story, but at the time of publication had not responded to our questions.

DWTS is already grabbing headlines this year. Claudia Karvan, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Chloe Lattanzi, Dean Wells, Travis Cloke, Dami Im, Angie Kent, Beau Ryan and Christian are all set to hit our screens on the show.

He shares dad Richard Wilkins' love of the spotlight Getty Images

Hosts Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer, and judges Sharna Burgess, Tristan Macmanus, and Craig Revel Horwood will all be back for the exciting new season which kicks off on Sunday, February 9 at 7.30pm

Grant took to Instagram to share the line-up and write: ‘Australia, meet your stars ... I’ve been absolutely frothin’ to drop this amazing news on you! I love em’ and I promise you’ll love IT.

‘They are: legends, loveables, Lol’s and lunatics. An absolutely ripper bunch of clueless romantics about to be thrown onto the floor and into the fire with no clue how to dance.

‘They’re all terrified, panicking and hoping not to stack it or cop an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction live on TV.’