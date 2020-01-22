Christian and dad Richard have a close relationship Christian Wilkins / Instagram

The hilarious confession won’t go down well at Channel Ten, with the whole concept of Dancing with The Stars coming in for ridicule by one of its most promimant participants.

‘Ten wants everyone to believe the contestants are stars, they need that for the show to work,’ says an industry insider.

‘I mean it says it in the title – Dancing with the Stars – it’s not Dancing with Instagrammers or Dancing with Someone’s Son.’

Christian continued to entertain with his off the cuff comments, claiming he only entered the competition for access to clothing.

‘The clothes were the one thing I was across immediately,’ he told Jonesy and Amanda.

Christian Wilkins holds court on Jonesy and Amanda

‘I’m mainly in this for access to sequins – and my whole outfit for the first promo shoot was head-to-toe sequins.’

Known for his outrageous taste in street wear, Christian was asked if he ever has trouble taking the train.

‘No one really bothers me, I’m 6’3 in hair and heels,’ he revealed.

Speaking of his rapport with dance partner Lily, Christian revealed, ‘We were braiding each other’s hair the other day, it was very cute.’

Christian loves the spotlight Getty

Christian’s seemingly flippant attitude to his career has got him in hot water before. The socialite is said to be no longer in former employer Nine’s good books after waltzing around with Ten.

‘Christian started disappearing from work more than usual,’ claims a well-placed source at Nine. ‘We wondered why we hadn’t seen him.

‘He is famous for running his own race at Nine but everyone turned a blind eye. Not this time!’

Now it remains to be seen if Christian can dance as well as he can post a selfie and rock a nipple-baring sheer top.