Richard ‘Dickie’ Wilkins is accustomed to rubbing shoulders with celebrities – and now he has grand plans to make his son, Christian, a star. Getty

“If there are any big stars, he invites himself along to his dad’s interviews. And Dickie asks them all for advice on Christian’s acting career.”

News of Dickie’s plan comes after it was reported that Christian had quit his job at Nine to pursue his dreams on the Channel 10 reality show.

As a result of his sudden departure, Christian is said to be no longer in Nine’s good books after waltzing around with Ten.

Christian has previously worked with the Today show’s social media team, a job the source says was teed up by Dickie. The model and aspiring actor also reportedly tags along to major interviews. Channel 10

Sources at the company say that looking for after-hours opportunities outside of the network is strictly off limits, and anyone who wants to work elsewhere is required to choose.

“Christian started disappearing from work more than usual,” claimed a well-placed source at Nine. “We wondered why we hadn’t seen him.”

“He is famous for running his own race at Nine, but everyone turned a blind eye. Not this time!” the source added.

