Rumour has it that Richard Wilkins and his partner of three years, Virginia Burmeister, are on the verge of ending their relationship. Getty

“Loving the Tennis with my gorgeous man,” Virginia captioned a carousel of snaps, which showed herself cuddling up to Richard on the tennis court.

The 52-year-old former Le Lido Paris dancer and mother-of-two then shared a follow-up post, which featured two more snaps of herself and her beau.

“Beautiful day great people,” Virginia captioned the snaps, which included one pic of herself leaning in close to Richard’s ear, while putting her arm around his neck.

Richard has confirmed he stepped out with Virginia, who also took to Instagram to share several candid snaps of herself and Richard at the sporting event. Instagram

Despite the couple seemingly showing their love for one another in front of others, sources close to Richard apparently told the publication their relationship has been tested of late.

The sources claimed the couple have been arguing a lot over Richard’s apparent reluctance to invest money into Virginia’s property in the south of France.

The whispers about a potential breakup comes after it was recently revealed Richard had been planning to walk down the aisle with Virginia.

Richard and Virginia initially met three years ago via Twitter, after she left her wealthy ex, Morgan and Stanley investment banker Mark Burmeister in 2017.

Since then, the glamourous couple have become frequent red-carpet fixtures, including attending Karl Stefanovic’s Mexican wedding to shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough.