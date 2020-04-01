Richard Wilkins has revealed that he has finally tested negative to coronavirus, after spending that last two weeks in self-isolation. Getty

“I’ve been cleared to return to work by the incredible team at NSW Health. #NEGATIVE!! Thanks all... KIA KAHA... much love,” he added.

Richard, who originally hails from New Zealand, opted to use the Māori phrase Kia kaha, which is commonly used as an affirmation, meaning stay strong.

On Tuesday, a Channel Nine spokesman reportedly confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that Richard is also allowed to go back to work.

Richard confirmed he has officially been given the all-clear by posting a humorous video of himself taking out the Corona trash. Instagram

“He's been given the all clear by health authorities to go back to work,” the spokesperson said.

Richard’s all-clear comes after he was recently slammed by fans for “using up” too many testing kits, having been tested for the virus four times in two weeks.

The entertainment guru first tested positive on March 12, following his “brief” meeting with Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, and he has remained under quarantine at his home ever since.

“Stop using all the tests up please. There are not enough tests to go around. Stay inside longer you’re not that special,” one person wrote.

Another person asked: “Just curious why you need several more tests …? Only asking as a lot of people are being turned away.”

At the time, Richard responded: “Just doing as I’m instructed.”