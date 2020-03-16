Nine entertainment editor Richard Wilkins has reportedly revealed he has split from his partner of two years, former Le Lido Paris dancer Virginia Burmeister. Getty

After speaking with the publication, it was later revealed on Sunday night that Richard had indeed tested positive for Coronavirus but was not showing any signs of symptoms.

A Nine spokesman reportedly confirmed the COVID-19 diagnosis, saying: “Richard is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating, on his own at home.

“Anyone he has been in contact with prior to Thursday afternoon has been notified and will be tested,” the spokesman said.

Following the news of his diagnosis, Richard took to Twitter to thank viewers for their messages of support, adding it was “bizarre” to have been diagnosed.

“Hey ....sincere thanks for all the messages...I really appreciate it,” Richard began.

“It’s actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we’ve all been talking about. I feel 100% ...no symptoms at all ! Thanks again ....love to all RW,” he wrote.