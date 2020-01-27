Dickie certainly has his hands full

It’s clear Dickie (pictured with his granddaughter, Isabella Rose) has plenty of experience, after raising his own children and now being a grandad. Could he be about to play a special part in the new baby’s life?

Richard is a father of five, and his most well-known child is socialite Christian, who has just been cast in Dancing With the Stars.

Richard and Christian are quite the red carpet duo Getty

Christian has said of following his father’s career path: ‘What’s funny is that if I were to follow in my dad’s footsteps it wouldn’t work; I need to forge my own yellow brick road.’

He has also confirmed in the past that his father has been very supportive and proud of his career, and encouraged him to go at his own pace.



'Both my parents, my family, my school, always really kind of accepted me and always pushed me to be authentically me,' he has said.

Is Dickie ready for another baby? Getty Images

‘Sometimes he has to remind me that he didn’t start working on TV until he was 31. And I do stuff with Nine, with the E! Network, with the podcast — so Dad’s like, “You’re 24 and you’re doing all this. You need to remember where you are, too"’.

Richard has said of his son, '[I'm] extremely proud of my beautiful boy.'

