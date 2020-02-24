Richard Wilkins and Olivia Newton-John's love story revealed
Olivia Newton-John and Richard Wilkins’ unmistakable bond goes back many years. Richard recently posted a throwback on Instagram from when they were both in their 20s.
“Who would have thought … that all these years later … our kids would be dancing together on the telly!!??” he wrote alongside the photo, referring to Richard’s son Christian and Olivia’s daughter Chloe currently performing on Dancing with the Stars.
Olivia and Richard have been close for decades and their special friendship was particularly notable when it was first revealed that the singer’s cancer had returned.
Richard and Olivia have a great rapport
Getty
Richard choked up on live TV as he announced the news. “Sad news this morning and spare a thought for the gorgeous Olivia Newton-John, please. The back pain that has been causing her issues recently, we thought it was sciatica, has turned out to be breast cancer,” he started.
“Which has spread to her lower back … Sorry …” he said, fighting back tears.
“We send her all our love. She’s a wonderful person … It is so sad,” he said choking.
“She is an incredibly close friend of yours,” his former Today co-host Lisa Wilkinson said, comforting him.