Karl Stafanovic recently labelled American gossip guru Richard Reid a "tosser of the highest order" for revealing he had hair plugs on last season's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“I will say it's been a year since I made those comments," Richard began. "The thing is, I do feel bad now about saying that about Karl, about his hair."

He explained how it wasn't the most appropriate time or situation to make the remark, before adding: “I think I got off light, being called a tosser, actually.”

But when Natarsha asked the entertainment guru if he was going to apologise to Karl for making the remarks, Richard immediately said no.

Richard took a moment to explain why he made the remark during a segment on Studio 10, insisting he didn’t mean to out Karl on television. Network 10

“I'm not apologising [for what I said]. I'm saying if he called me a tosser, he could have called me a whole lot worse.

“I wish him nothing but the best, he and Jasmine are expecting a baby. There is no bad blood, no bad blood here on my side,” he concluded.

Speaking during an interview on KIIS FM’s breakfast program last Thursday alongside his Today co-host, Allison Langdon, Karl lashed out at his former colleague.

“When Richard mentioned [the hair plugs] on I'm a Celebrity, what were your thoughts on that, Karl?” asked radio personality Jackie 'O' Henderson.

Karl replied: “Richard and I have had a beautiful relationship over many years and, well, I'll just say this, I never really saw him in person because he was always too busy flapping about.

“And so when he said it, I had to turn off that show and I just thought, ‘You are just a tosser.’ Richard Reid is a tosser of the highest order!”