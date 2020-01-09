The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bombshell of an announcement on Wednesday, when they revealed they are planning to quit the royal family and move abroad. Getty

While there, Meghan met with artistic director Rufus Norris and executive director Lisa Burger, who gave her an update on their upcoming plans for 2020.

The Queen’s decision to bestow Meghan with the patronage was a fitting choice, given her background in theater and training at Northwestern University.

Meghan’s outing comes after it was revealed that she and Harry intend to quit the royal family and move to North America.

Meghan ventured out – amid the unfolding drama – to visit one of her key patronages, the National Theatre, which was given to her by Her Majesty. Getty

In a statement issued on their Instagram account with 10.1 million followers on Wednesday evening UK time, they said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

They continued: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the statement read.

The Queen’s decision to bestow Meghan with the patronage was a fitting choice, given her background in theater and training at Northwestern University. Getty

Since returning to the UK, Harry and Meghan have also made their first official visit to London’s Canada House to meet with the High Commissioner Janice Charette.

An update on the royal couple's Instagram account stated they wanted to “thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada.”

The lengthy post added: "The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada.