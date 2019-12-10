Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have kept up the Queen’s tradition of sending out personalised Christmas cards, which feature themselves in a range of cute and candid poses. Getty

The most recent snap for 2018 showed the Duke and Duchess facing each other while sitting on a bench, presumably at one of the royal properties.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the accompanying caption stated.

In another photo, which was used on the 2017 Christmas card, the couple are seen at the Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday party at Highgrove.

Another delightful Christmas card snap, which shows Charles and Camilla cosying up together, was taken in Scotland during their summer holiday.

The cards, which always feature a new pic of the couple, are generally photographed resting on the branches of a Christmas tree at Clarence House – but there have been a few variations. Getty

The 2013 Christmas card features an equally lovely photo of Charles and Camilla as they watch horses parading on the second day of Royal Ascot.

A final snap shows Charles and Camilla taking part in the Thames River Pageant, which marked the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

Charles and Camilla’s Christmas card nostalgia comes after it was revealed the Duchess hasn't always been so prim and proper – especially at Christmastime.

According to Town and Country, the 72-year-old’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, reportedly revealed his mum would sometimes “swear” on Christmas morning.

“[I remember] my mother and aunt waking up and kicking a turkey into an Aga, which is a sort of always-on English cooking thing that you have in the country,” Tom recalled.

“They always made a big deal of it and sweating away and pushing it and swearing at six o'clock in the morning,” he said.