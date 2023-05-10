Dr Terrance Drew, PM of Saint Kitt and Nevis (pictured left), is interested in cutting ties with monarchy. Getty

During an interview with Piers Morgan during his visit to the UK for the coronation, Mr Albanese said:

“I think that Australia should have an Australian as our head of state, I don’t shy away from that. I haven’t changed my views.”

“But my priority is constitutional recognition [of Indigenous Australians] – I can’t imagine … as was suggested by some … that we should be having another referendum on the republic before that occurs,” he continued.

“I think at some stage in the future that will occur … What I don’t want to do is to be a prime minister who presides over just constitutional debates.”

Mr Albanese also said that, “All Australians wish King Charles well, regardless of the different views people will have about our constitutional arrangements.”

In September last year, Roy Morgan conducted an SMS Poll with an Australia-wide cross-section of 1012 Australians and found that 60% wanted Australia to remain a monarchy while only 40% wanted Australia to become a republic.