Renée Zellweger has taken home the Best Actress Oscar for her outstanding portrayal of screen legend Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

"I've said it before and I'm going to say it again - Cynthia, Scarlet, Charlize and Saoirse Ronan, it's a pleasure to be nominated with you.

After rattling off all the obligatory thanks, Renée gave credit to her parents, before acknowledging Judy Garland herself, saying: "Judy Garland did not receive this honour in her time.

"I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set and is also representative of the fact that her legacy of - of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity and generosity of spirit - it transcends any one artistic achievement.

"Ms Garland, you were certainly among the heroes who unite and define us. And this is certainly for you. I am so grateful. Thank you so much, everybody. Goodnight. Thank you," she said.

As she made her way onto the stage to accept her award at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, the 50-year-olde actress looked overwhelmed with emotions.

Renée’s Oscar-winning appearance comes after Laura Dern took to the stage to accept her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Marriage Story.

The Big Little Lies actress was equally as overcome with emotions as she accepted her first Oscar win at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Thank you to the Academy for this honour, just to be in this room with such remarkable artists, including my fellow nominee, my sisters and colleagues,” Laura began.

The actress then gave thanks to the cast and Crew, before mentioning those closest to her.

Renee cut a striking figure in a white form-fitting couture gown.

“Thank you to this cast, the majestic Adam, Scarlet, Allan, Ray, our amazing crew, David, Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honour of family and home and hopefully for all of us in the name of our planet.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life, my stepchildren, CJ and Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Jaya.”

Laura concluded her acceptance speecha by given a special acknowledgment to her parents.

“Some say never meet your heroes but I say if you are really blessed you have them as your parents… I share this with my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern,” she said.