Bali 9 member Renae Lawrence (pictured) has her sights set on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Getty

“I do not class myself as a celebrity in any way, but I feel it’s the only one really that isn’t scripted that I know of,” she added.

Renae, who was released and deported from Bali’s Kerobokan Prison in 2018, is an avid fan of the show, and particularly enjoyed watching when “Rhonda Burchmore was doing it”.

Network Ten confirmed at their recent 2021 media upfronts that the series would return on-air next year – but that the filming location would be moved from South Africa to a local spot, due to current international travel restrictions.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here returns in 2021, but will be filmed in Australia rather than South Africa (Pictured: hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris) Network Ten

Meanwhile, Renae is already contemplating how she would handle the show’s notoriously tricky challenges.

“My weakness would be putting my hands or feet into a box of something that I don’t know what is actually in there,” she says.

“I would also have a weakness in physical challenges.

“I also have many fears, the biggest one being spiders and snakes as well as little ants.”

