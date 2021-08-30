Indeed, the Red Wiggle tells New Idea that, while he loves performing for millions of kids, nothing makes him happier than putting on concerts at home for seven-month-old Asher, who he shares with wife, Lauren Hannaford.

“We play a lot of music for [Asher], and we’ve been playing The Wiggles music and singing and dancing with him – it brings him so much joy,” shares Simon, 49. “He will start wiggling his legs and flapping his arms around the smile he gets – it’s very cute.”

With Simon’s Wiggles co-star, Lachy Gillespie, welcoming twins, Lulu and Lottie, in September last year, Asher certainly won’t be short of playmates in the future. Plus, Simon admits that having another new dad to turn to for advice has been a blessing.

“You question yourself all the time as a new parent, so it’s reassuring that we can talk closely with each other and ask: ‘Did this happen to your child?’” he explains. “Lulu and Lottie are a little bit older than Asher, so they have gone through it before me – they’re paving the way."