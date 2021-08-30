The red wiggle has his son doing the hot potato already!
Zoe Burrell
First-time dad Simon Pryce’s baby boy, Asher, is already a massive fan of The Wiggles!
Indeed, the Red Wiggle tells New Idea that, while he loves performing for millions of kids, nothing makes him happier than putting on concerts at home for seven-month-old Asher, who he shares with wife, Lauren Hannaford.
“We play a lot of music for [Asher], and we’ve been playing The Wiggles music and singing and dancing with him – it brings him so much joy,” shares Simon, 49. “He will start wiggling his legs and flapping his arms around the smile he gets – it’s very cute.”
With Simon’s Wiggles co-star, Lachy Gillespie, welcoming twins, Lulu and Lottie, in September last year, Asher certainly won’t be short of playmates in the future. Plus, Simon admits that having another new dad to turn to for advice has been a blessing.
“You question yourself all the time as a new parent, so it’s reassuring that we can talk closely with each other and ask: ‘Did this happen to your child?’” he explains. “Lulu and Lottie are a little bit older than Asher, so they have gone through it before me – they’re paving the way."
“You question yourself all the time as a new parent," says Simon.
This year will be the entertainer’s first Father’s Day as a dad himself, but with the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in Sydney, Simon reveals it will be a “very quiet one”.
“We normally spend our day inside, then go for a walk to the park,” he says. “Now that Asher’s 7 months old, we are trying to create a strict routine of play, sleep, food, so I think our Father’s Day will entirely revolve around his schedule.”
And the tot certainly keeps his parents on their toes. “Lauren was an elite gymnast and I think Asher is going to be the same – he does not stop moving,” shares Simon.
When Simon and wife, Lauren get a spare moment alone together, they wind up talking about Asher
Of course, Simon confesses that Asher has him completely “wrapped around his little finger”, and when he and Lauren get a spare moment alone together, they wind up talking about Asher!
“We take about five million photos of him and then, when we put him to bed, we end up spending hours looking at photos of him,” laughs Simon.