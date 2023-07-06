How do you enter Red Rooster’s Christmas in July promotion?
You must be a Red Royalty member to win, with new offers landing straight into your account every week and can be redeemed via Delivery, Click & Collect or in restaurant.
What's more, those who participate during the promotional period will go into the draw for the epic Grand Prize, with one lucky Red Royalty member taking home $10,000 cash.
And that’s not all, as 10 runners-up will win epic Reds Merch Packs including the limited-edition Reds Christmas in July sweater to cosy up in this winter.
What offers can you expect from Red Rooster?
You’ll want to keep your eyes on your Red Royalty account and the Red Rooster App for weekly offers to get the best deals.
Some of the epic offers include two free pieces of fried chicken, free large chips, 10 free nuggets and even $5 off. There are tonnes of amazing offers up for grabs.
Plus, the more offers you redeem the more chances you have to win, as every time you make a qualifying transaction you go into the draw.
All you have to do is spend $5 in restaurant, $25 in delivery, $5 Click & Collect or more as a Red Royalty member when you click through here.