It’s officially Christmas in July with Red Rooster’s latest promotion; offering up chicken, chips and more for free this month – and this month only.

Aussies will want to get in quick and check out the deals right here, with Red Rooster’s Christmas in July promotion offering an epic prize pool and a wide range of irresistible offers.

For five full weeks–from June 29 to July 31, 2023–Red Royalty members will see exclusive and exciting offers land every week. And yes, these include discounts and freebies on all your favourites.

Red Royalty loyalty members can unlock these exclusive offers and with every purchase they automatically go into the draw to win the grand prize or runners-up goodies.

Go on ahead and click here to see what offers are currently running, and remember to be quick with your purchases as there isn’t long left.