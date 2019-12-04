RELATED: Hair Toner Before and After: 10 Best Hair Toners for Your Hair

50 Shades Of Red: How To Choose The Right Red Hair For Your Skin Tone

Complexion

Your complexion doesn’t limit the kinds of colours you ‘can’ go for, but it does tell you which shades would look best on you. This one is an easy one to figure out: do you have light skin, medium skin, or dark skin? Of course, there are more than three skin colours in the world, but your unique shade will fall into one of these three categories.

Undertone

This one is a lot trickier. Your skin is more than its most obvious ‘colour’ – your undertone is a subtle colour underneath your skin. You can get darker from tanning or lighter through whitening products, but your undertone never changes.

There are three kinds of undertones. Cool skin tones have bluish, reddish, or pinkish hints. Warm skin tones have goldish, yellowish, or peachy hints. People with olive skin or neutral skin tones have a combination of the above or with greenish hints. Dyes with a blue or violet base complement cool skin tones the best, while dyes with an orange or yellow base work best with warm skin tones.

Asians tend to have warm-toned skin while blue-red undertone skin is more common with Caucasians. But the best way to check is by doing a ‘vein test’.

Desired Aesthetic/Look

Do you want your red hair to be more subtle, like a natural ginger? Or do you want a wild and crazy red that really pops? Depending on how much you want it to ‘stand out’, you could go from a muted auburn to a deep red to a bright ‘fire-engine’ shade.

Your Choice

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if your hair dye matches your skin tone or not. If you like the colour, don’t let anyone stop you!

The Best Reds For Every Complexion

Pale/Fair Skin

Cool

Your best colours: Dusty red, muted copper, neutral red

Your celebrity redhead lookalike: Madeleine Petsch, Nicole Kidman

Warm

Your best colours: Golden chestnut, rosy copper, electric orange, red-brown

Your celebrity redhead lookalike: Sophie Turner, Julia Roberts, Lana Del Ray

Medium/Tan Skin

Cool

Your best colours: Cherry coke, wine/merlot, plum

Your celebrity redhead lookalike: Demi Lovato, Kehlani

Warm

Your best colours: Scarlet, golden auburn, deep red

Your celebrity redhead lookalike: Isla Fisher, Ariana Grande

Dark Skin

Cool

Your best colours: Deep plum, blackberry, true red

Your celebrity redhead lookalike: Amandla Stenberg, Keke Palmer

Warm

Your best colours: Raspberry red, golden auburn, electric orange, deep cinnamon

Your celebrity redhead lookalike: Rihanna, Cardi B

Red Hair, Don’t Care

If looking ‘washed out’ or ‘unnatural’ is a big concern of yours, then choosing the right shade of red is crucial. But if you just want to rock red hair, find the shade you love the most and don’t let anyone tell you that you shouldn’t use it!

