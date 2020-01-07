Rebel Wilson has showed off her dramatic weight loss in a series of photos which have stunned fans.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her new look, and shared her pledge to make 2020 "The Year of Health".

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk," she wrote alongside the inspirational images.

"Deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!

"Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?" she asked fans.