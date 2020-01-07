-
Rebel Wilson shows off shock weight loss
The star has stunned fans with the change
Rebel Wilson has showed off her dramatic weight loss in a series of photos which have stunned fans.
The 39-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her new look, and shared her pledge to make 2020 "The Year of Health".
"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health' - so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk," she wrote alongside the inspirational images.
"Deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!
"Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?" she asked fans.
Rebel showed off her incredible weight loss
Showing off her slimmer figure, Rebel proved that she's well on her way to achieving her goal.
Fans were quick to praise the star for making the positive changes.
“I’m so proud of you!! You look fantastic already with your weight loss,” one said.
“You look great, you look absolutely beautiful beforehand and still now. Such a role model,” another agreed.
“You already look amazing! Killing it! Any positive changes are good changes,” another fan said.
Rebel is making 2020 the year of health
Rebel proudly wore a figure-hugging blue dress while celebrating on New Year's Eve with royals Zara and Mike Tindall in Sydney, showing off her slimmer curves.
The actress has been training hard since 2019, after hiring celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, who revealed she trained at least four times a week.
“When she’s in town, she’s a solid four days a week,” the LA-based fitness expert told US Weekly. “She is such a cool person to work with.”
Rebel looked very different in 2015
