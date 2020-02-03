Prince William and Kate are left stunned by the jokes BBC

The camera then switched directly to William and Kate, who looked stunned and uncomfortable after the outrageous quip – which clearly referenced Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and the departure of Prince Harry from royal life.

Not satisfied with her opening gambit, Rebel then went below the belt.

‘I was just told backstage that no one's getting a massive gift bag tonight, yep, instead you're all getting a gifting wallet which is funny because that's also the nickname of my vagina,’ she said. ‘So maybe it is me who will win best original score at the after party tonight.’

Twitter was quickly filled with people praising Rebel's jokes, noting how horrified the royals looked after Rebel's joke about the family's troubles, and revelling in the uncomfortable moment caught on camera.

Rebel’s quip comes amid blowback over claims Prince Andrew has reportedly ignored requests for an interview by the FBI in their Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman says Queen Elizabeth’s son has provided “zero cooperation”.

Berman also revealed to PEOPLE that that the Southern District of New York is looking into possible co-conspirators of Epstein.

In November, Prince Andrew stated he was stepping back from public duties for the "foreseeable future," in the wake of his disastrous BBC interview about his relationship with the convicted sex offender and disgraced financier.

Rebel takes the BAFTAs by storm BBC

The Virginia Roberts said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002, in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein. At the time she was under-age according to Florida state's law.

Another woman called Johanna Sjoberg has accused Andrew, father to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, or groping her breast while they sat on a couch in Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001. Buckingham Palace as well as Andrew have continued to deny all allegations.