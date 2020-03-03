Bec confessed to hoarding toilet roll on Monday Instagram

"Guys, for real. This is the Brighton Coles and there's no toilet paper," the mother-of-four said as she walked down to toilet paper aisle.

Bec then zoomed in on a tiny section on one shelf that stocked just a few packs of loo roll.

"There's a bit left so I'm grabbing it all, just down there," she said.

"That's it, that's where the toilet paper usually lives."

"Oh, my God. Imagine not having any toilet paper. Far out," the radio host continued.

Rebecca then shared a photo of the back seat of her car, where she unloaded packs of toilet paper she purchased.

"Bought three packs," she captioned the snap. "People were stocking up on toothpaste and long life milk too."

However according to experts, there's no need to hoard essential items.

Speaking to ABC Melbourne yesterday, Dr Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, said there’s no reason for shoppers to start panic buying in preparation for a national calamity which might not eventuate.

“There’s no reason to go out and panic buy, you know, the almost bunker level materials at this present time,” Dr Bartone said.

He acknowledging there may be some delays in the global supply chain due to COVID-19, however he said “some of the reports and the queues outside of supermarkets completely are disproportionate to the issues at hand.”