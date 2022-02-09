"If Wednesday was a haircut it would be a mullet." Instagram

She continued: "Or maybe more specifically given this was the remnants of a perm that’s turned to frizz coupled with a mullet haircut, it should be called a frizpullet?"

Fans were quick to delight in the sweet throwback.

"What a babe! 🔥," one commented.

"You wore it well 😊," added another.

"I had one of those in the eighties. Tight perm on top short sides . You suited yours," penned a third.

Rebecca stared in Back To The Rafters. Seven

This, of course, isn't the first time the Celebrity MasterChef Australia alum has taken a trip down memory lane.

Last August, the actress sat down with her Back To The Rafters co-star Erik Thomson to reflect on the original series of PTTR, with nothing but fond recollections of the time.

Going right back to the start, the pair spoke of "day one" when their on-screen son Ben (played by Hugh Sheridan) moves out of the Rafter house, only to move in with Carbo right next door.

Rebecca also competed in Celebrity MasterChef Australia. Instagram

“Oh my gosh, that’s day one…” Rebecca said via the official @backtotherafterstv Instagram, upon being handed a photo from the time.

"Ben is moving next door and we think he's going and we're waving going 'Bye darling, take care', and he pulls into the driveway next door," the actress explained.

"Yeah that takes us way back," Erik added. "That was the moment where we just about got our freedom, only for it to be snatched back at the last moment."

The actor went on to describe the memory as a "lovely moment".

While, in October last year, Amazon Prime sadly confirmed BTTR would not be returning for a second season, at least the on-screen family has fond memories of their time together.